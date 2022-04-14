Search for new Traveller sites begins

Picture: Herefordshire Council

Herefordshire Council which includes the towns of Leominster and Kington near the Shropshire border says it has a commitment to fulfil the accommodation needs of Gypsies, Travellers and Travelling Show people.

A council spokesperson said: "The proposed sites will be carefully looked at taking into account a number of criteria including its suitability as a residential site, highway access & impact on the local environment."

Herefordshire is going through the process of creating its new local plan, which includes looking for new places to develop.

The deadline for submitting sites is Monday May 16.