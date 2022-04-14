Notification Settings

Search for new Traveller sites begins

By David Tooley

A council is asking people to suggests sites that they know about or own which they think may be suitable as a traveller site.

Picture: Herefordshire Council

Herefordshire Council which includes the towns of Leominster and Kington near the Shropshire border says it has a commitment to fulfil the accommodation needs of Gypsies, Travellers and Travelling Show people.

A council spokesperson said: "The proposed sites will be carefully looked at taking into account a number of criteria including its suitability as a residential site, highway access & impact on the local environment."

Herefordshire is going through the process of creating its new local plan, which includes looking for new places to develop.

The deadline for submitting sites is Monday May 16.

People can visit the Call for Traveller Sites section of the Local Plan website for more details, here: https://hlp.commonplace.is/en-GB/proposals/call-for-traveller-sites/step1

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

