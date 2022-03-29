Waste and recycling tips in Leominster area to open for longer during summer

Leominster Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: Google

The Herefordshire Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be moving to 8am to 6pm summer opening hours from April 1.

in Leominster the tip will be open at those times for seven days a week.

In Kington the tip will be open between those times on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Residents will still need to book slots to visit the Household Recycling Centres. Only those who have booked a slot will be allowed entry.

This can be done online or, for those unable to book online, by contacting the Herefordshire Council customer services team on 01432 260051, who will book a slot for you.

The Household Recycling Centres are only open to Herefordshire residents, and the council says the booking system is in place to ensure safety by controlling numbers of visitors and prevent queues at sites.

Residents can book up to four slots every two weeks and will receive a pass before visiting. An address and vehicle registration number are needed to secure the booking.