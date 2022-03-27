Airfield cordoned off and bomb squad called as device found

Police were called to Shobdon Aerodrome, Leominster, on Saturday afternoon.

Officers put a 150-metre safety cordon around the area and urged people to avoid the airfield.

Specialist officers were also at the scene, assessed the device and discovered it posed no risk to the public.

The safety cordon was withdrawn at about 7pm on Saturday evening.

Shobdon airfield was an important RAF base in the Second World War training glider pilots.

It was the home of No 5 Glider Training School training 1,345 pilots, 291 gliding instructors and 218 tug pilots.