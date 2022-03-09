Pair released on bail after stabbing in Leominster

Police responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred on Ridgemoor Road in Leominster at 8.10pm on Saturday.
A man sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance.
A 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 40-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender.
Both were released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.
Superintendent Edd Williams said: “We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public.
"I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.”