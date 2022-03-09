Pair released on bail after stabbing in Leominster

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Police responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred on Ridgemoor Road in Leominster at 8.10pm on Saturday.

A man sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance.

A 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 40-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender.

Both were released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.

​Superintendent Edd Williams said: “We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public.