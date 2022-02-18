Notification Settings

Review into potential health impacts of intensive poultry farming to be held

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

Residents in the Leominster, Bromyard and Kington areas have been invited to contribute evidence to a review into the potential health and wellbeing impacts of intensive poultry farming.

Herefordshire County Council is setting up a a task and finish group with cross-party councillor membership to consider the potential impacts of intensive poultry farming in the county.

As well as looking at scientific papers the council is asking residents who believe that their health and wellbeing has been directly affected to share their experience and evidence.

There has been a significant increase in intensive poultry farming in Herefordshire in recent years.

While many residents welcome the business opportunities and cheaper food products that this brings, others feel there is a direct impact on their health and wellbeing.

If you believe your health and wellbeing has been directly affected by intensive poultry farming email residentfeedback@herefordshire.gov.uk by Friday, March 25 2022.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

