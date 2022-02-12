File photo of money. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Herefordshire County Council has approved a 2.99 per cent increase in its portion of the council tax.

It's made up of a one per cent adult social care precept and a 1.99 per cent increase in core council tax which will fund all other areas of council service.

It will mean a band D equivalent charge of£1,701.70 representing an increase of £0.95 per week (£4.12 a month).

Councillor Liz Harvey, cabinet member for finance and corporate services, said: “Our priority is to get the best possible value for every pound spent, but we acknowledge that it is a difficult time for many local households.

"This is why we have ensured that the discount on the council tax reduction scheme for any struggling family which qualifies will remain at 100 per cent for the coming year – irrespective of the price banding of their home."