Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Council tax bill one step closer for Leominster area

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

Residents near south Shropshire are one big step closer to knowing what their council tax bill will be from April.

File photo of money. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
File photo of money. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Herefordshire County Council has approved a 2.99 per cent increase in its portion of the council tax.

It's made up of a one per cent adult social care precept and a 1.99 per cent increase in core council tax which will fund all other areas of council service.

It will mean a band D equivalent charge of£1,701.70 representing an increase of £0.95 per week (£4.12 a month).

Councillor Liz Harvey, cabinet member for finance and corporate services, said: “Our priority is to get the best possible value for every pound spent, but we acknowledge that it is a difficult time for many local households.

"This is why we have ensured that the discount on the council tax reduction scheme for any struggling family which qualifies will remain at 100 per cent for the coming year – irrespective of the price banding of their home."

The final setting of council tax, which will include the precepts for all the county’s parishes plus Police and Crime Commissioner and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority charges, will take place on March 4.

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Leintwardine
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News