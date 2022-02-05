Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spate of chimney fires spark fire service call to action

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

A fire service has warned residents to get their chimneys swept after a recent spate of blazes.

A fire service illustration
A fire service illustration

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, which includes Tenbury Wells and Leominster in its area, says in December 2021 and January 2022 there have been 19 chimney and woodburner fires in the area compared with 99 in the whole of 2021.

They want homeowners to get their chimneys swept by an approved sweep, if this is overdue.

Local sweeps can be found via HETAS, the Heating Equipment Testing and Approvals Scheme, at hetas.co.uk

Emma Roberts, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service’s Head of Prevention, said: “Sweeping your chimney up to twice a year and using a quality assured fuel is the key to prevention."

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Tenbury Wells
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News