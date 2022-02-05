Spate of chimney fires spark fire service call to action

A fire service illustration

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, which includes Tenbury Wells and Leominster in its area, says in December 2021 and January 2022 there have been 19 chimney and woodburner fires in the area compared with 99 in the whole of 2021.

They want homeowners to get their chimneys swept by an approved sweep, if this is overdue.

Local sweeps can be found via HETAS, the Heating Equipment Testing and Approvals Scheme, at hetas.co.uk