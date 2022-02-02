Jonathan Bland with Joanna Hilditch, High Sheriff of Herefordshire

Jonathan, who studies at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, recently became the youngest person be interviewed on a podcast hosted by the High Sheriff of Herefordshire, Joanna Hilditch.

The High Sheriff was keen to talk to Jonathan about all the projects he is involved with.

Jonathan volunteers for a range of important causes that support his community, including as a food share helper, a mediator at an adoptive families’ weekend and a messy church participant, where he helps local families with a range of arts and crafts projects.

He is also a climate change activist and an expert on all things related to the town of Leominster, making him the perfect guest for the High Sheriff to discuss local town facts with.

Jonathan also discussed a wide range of topics and personal interests with the High Sheriff including how to reduce single-use plastics and his community initiatives.

He said: “I really enjoyed getting to talk to the High Sheriff and discussing some of the great projects that I am involved in.”

The podcast was created to shine a light on Herefordshire’s own heroes, with the High Sheriff often talking to those who go the extra mile to support their community. Jonathan is known by many at his academy for his hard work and his willingness to always offer help.

Vicki Dean, principal at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, was full of praise for her outstanding student.

“I am thrilled that Jonathan’s efforts have been recognised in such a fantastic way," she said.

"He is an absolute joy to have at our academy and is always there to help others. Jonathan did a really great job on the podcast and spoke so eloquently about each cause he supports.