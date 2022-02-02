Notification Settings

Leominster and Bromyard area's next council tax bill comes clearer

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

Residents in the Leominster and Bromyard area are facing having to fork out 2.99 extra for Herefordshire County Council services in their council tax from April.

Money
Money

Herefordshire Council’s Cabinet has this week agreed a 2022/23 budget which will now be put forward for recommendation to the Full Council on Friday, February 11.

The increases will raise the band D equivalent charge to £1,701.70, an increase of 95p per week or £4.12 a month.

The final setting of Council Tax, which will include the precepts for all the county’s parishes plus Police and Crime Commissioner and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority charges, will take place on March 4.

The council says the 1 per cent increase in the adult social care precept and a 1.99 per cent increase in core council tax is needed to support the continued delivery of vital services across the county.

Residents on a low income may be eligible for help to pay their bill through the Council Tax Reduction scheme.

