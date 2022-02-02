Leominster and Bromyard area's next council tax bill comes clearer

Money

Herefordshire Council’s Cabinet has this week agreed a 2022/23 budget which will now be put forward for recommendation to the Full Council on Friday, February 11.

The increases will raise the band D equivalent charge to £1,701.70, an increase of 95p per week or £4.12 a month.

The final setting of Council Tax, which will include the precepts for all the county’s parishes plus Police and Crime Commissioner and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority charges, will take place on March 4.

The council says the 1 per cent increase in the adult social care precept and a 1.99 per cent increase in core council tax is needed to support the continued delivery of vital services across the county.