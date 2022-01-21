Leominster brewery to close after six years

Picture: Swan Brewery

Swan Brewery, at Leominster Enterprise Park, in Brunel Road, made the announcement on its Facebook page and website earlier this week.

The company statement said: "Covid-19 has had a big impact on our business. In the first 12 months of the pandemic our brewing volumes were down by around a half.

"We recovered to a point in 2021 but then Omicron hit and, once again, adversely affected the pub trade at what should be one of their busiest times."

They added: "We have also seen really significant increases in the cost of raw materials, fuel, rent, energy and transport. Whilst we have somehow managed to keep in the black, we foresee it is unsustainable for us to carry on trading in such uncertain times.”

The team will continue to brew and deliver beer and run events through to the Spring and we’ll even launch a couple of new beers.