A Herefordshire council test kits pop up stall

Herefordshire Council runs the stalls at sites close to the south Shropshire border, including in Leominster, and has announced next week's pick up points.

They include: Monday, Jan 24: Morrisons, Leominster, from 10:30am, on Tuesday, Jan 25 they will be at the Co-op, Bromyard, from 10:30am.

On Thursday, Jan 27 they will be at Co-op, Kington, from 12pm.