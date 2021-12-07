Second man charged with murder in south Shropshire border town

Kington

Luke Bellis, 29, of High Street, Kington, has been charged with the murder of Carl Dyche in the Shropshire/Herefordshire border town of Kington.

He was due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Ajay Price, 19, also of High Street, Kington, had previously been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

Another man, John Locke, 33, of Greenfields, Kington, was charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded.

The charges relate to an incident in Kington last Thursday that led to the death of 51-year-old Mr Dyche from Kington.

The area's MP has spoken out to reassure the community following the incident.

Local MP Bill Wiggin, who represents North Herefordshire, said: “The tragic death of Mr Dyche is a shocking and saddening one.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

"I would like to thank the emergency services and particularly the West Mercia Police for their swift and professional approach."

Mr Wiggin added: "They have been open and transparent about arresting people in connection with this act and have done their best to reassure local people about the unusual nature of this tragic occurrence.

"I understand that Safer Neighbourhood Officers will be patrolling the area daily to provide reassurance to the community."

He continued: "I feel that it is important to stress that these things do not happen often in our county and that when they do we are well served by our police officers.