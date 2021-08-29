Woman dies in three vehicle collision

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Police are appealing for witnesses following the tragedy on Saturday,

The collision happened on the A44 Worcester Road near Bromyard at about 12.20pm.

West Mercia Police said officers were called to the trunk road after a silver Skoda Octavia Estate, a Blue Audi Q5 and a white Volvo Traffic Articulated lorry collided.

A police spokesman said: "Sadly, the driver of the blue Audi Q5, a 44 year-old woman from Leominster sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed."

Officers said no one else involved in the collision was injured.

The road was closed for several hours while investigation and recovery work took place.