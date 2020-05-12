Menu

Arrest after man 'threatened with axe' near Shropshire border

By Rob Smith | Leominster | News | Published:

An arrest has been made near to the south Shropshire border after a man was reportedly threatened with an axe.

West Mercia Police said that at about 8.30pm on April 26 "a man reportedly held an axe and made verbal threats to another man" in New Street, Leominster.

A 23-year-old man from the Leominster area has since been arrested on suspicion of threats to destroy or damage property following a disorder incident.

Pc Ben Daffurn, investigating, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the local area and may have seen the incident.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0629s 260420.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

