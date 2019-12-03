Suspected drink-driver arrested after car flips onto roof

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hereford Road, Leominster, on Monday afternoon.

1512 - crews from Leominster assisted at the scene of an RTC Nr Brierly, Leominster. Vehicle in collision with a tree and a wall. pic.twitter.com/AjFeXBYklh — HWFire Leominster (@HWFireLeominstr) December 2, 2019

The car had hit a tree and a wall before coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the road.

There were no other vehicles involved. The driver was not injured but was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.