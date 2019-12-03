Menu

Suspected drink-driver arrested after car flips onto roof

By Keri Trigg | Leominster | Crime | Published:

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after flipping a car onto its roof.

The car came to rest on its roof. @HWFireLeominstr

The car in the road. Picture: @HWFireLeominstr

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hereford Road, Leominster, on Monday afternoon.

The car had hit a tree and a wall before coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the road.

There were no other vehicles involved. The driver was not injured but was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

