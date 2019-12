A crew from Tenbury was called to the A4112 at Leysters, near Leominster, just before 7am.

0655 A4112 Leysters, @HWFireTenbury are in attendance at a car fire. Both carriageways are currently unpassable. — HWFireControl (@HWFireControl) December 3, 2019

The road between Tenbury and Leominster was closed for several hours, causing rush-hour disruption.

Emergency services remained on scene with vehicles being allowed to pass using one lane after 9am.