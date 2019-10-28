Tributes to well-known butcher killed in early morning crash

Stuart Fletcher, 55, died after being hit by a car near Shobdon Primary School in Leominster, Herefordshire, on Friday morning.

His family has today paid tribute to him, saying: "Stuart was a highly respected butcher and extremely well known to shoppers around North Herefordshire.

"He opened his first shop in Pembridge in 1992.

"Over the years, he ran shops in Presteigne, Kington and Leominster, earning plaudits and prizes for the quality of his produce, which he insisted should never be compromised.

"He also had a successful hog roast business, further enhancing his reputation.

"In the last 12 months, he has been driving for Lucton School, and derived great satisfaction, and popularity, from interaction with pupils, parents and staff alike.

"Away from work, Stuart was a classic car enthusiast and a founder member of Cross Cruisers Custom and Classic Car Club.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends."

Emergency services were called to the B4362 Presteigne Road just after 6am on Friday to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian.

Mr Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Hereford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been granted police bail until November 5.