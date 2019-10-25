Advertising
Man dies after being hit by a car near village school
A man has died after being hit by a car near the Shropshire border.
The pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, died this morning after the collision near Shobdon Primary School.
The B4362 Presteigne Road was closed in both directions, however the school remained open and parents were being asked to drop off and collect children via the Pembridge side.
Police said more information would be given soon.
