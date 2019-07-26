Flood barriers would protect 250 Shropshire homes

Environment Agency wants to put the barriers up around a 875-yard stretch of the River Lugg in Leominster.

The flood defences, on the right bank of the river bypass channel, will be up to 3.2ft above the existing ground level.

The plans also include proposals for tree planting to minimise the impact on the privacy of nearby residential properties.

Roughly 110 yards of the embankment will be retained by a concrete flood wall to account for the constrained width of the riverbank, and a flood wall up to 21 yards length, will tie-in the raised defences to the Network Rail Bridge.

Town mayor Clive Thomas said he was looking forward to the plans going ahead.

“It’s a positive scheme which will help prevent flooding,” he said.

“It will be very good for Leominster and the Environment Agency did a proper consultation.

“I can remember in the 1960s how Mill Street used to flood and the water would be up to five foot deep.”

Advertising

County councillor John Stone said he too welcomed the scheme.

“It is a very positive proposal," he said.

“With climate change and the increased likelihood of heavy rain and flooding, anything that protects residents from potential flooding should be welcomed.

“The river levels are not too bad at the moment, but we could get a summer like we did in 2007.”

Advertising

Environment Agency project manager Craig Barker said work should begin in late autumn if it is approved.

He said: “The proposed scheme will enhance the existing flood defence along the River Lugg in order to improve the standard of flood protection to 251 residential and commercial properties.

“We are planning to raise an 800m length of the existing embankment on the right bank of the river. We hope to begin the work late autumn 2019 with a view to completion in summer 2020.”

Residents have until August 15 to comment on the proposals which county planners are expected to consider by October 11.