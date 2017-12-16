Man, 29, dies after crashing into tree near Leominster

The 29-year-old man from Ross-on-Wye was declared dead at the scene on the A4110 Brinshope Lane in Wigmore after his silver Ford Galaxy he was driving crashed at around 5.25am this morning.

The man's next of kin has been informed.

A woman and three men also travelling in the car were taken to hospital.

None of their injuries are thought to be life threatening at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision should call 101 and quote incident 139 of 16 December 2017.