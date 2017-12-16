Menu

Advertising

Man, 29, dies after crashing into tree near Leominster

By Nathan Rowden | Leominster | News | Published:

A man has died after the car he was riving crashed into a tree near Leominster.

The man died after the crash this morning

The 29-year-old man from Ross-on-Wye was declared dead at the scene on the A4110 Brinshope Lane in Wigmore after his silver Ford Galaxy he was driving crashed at around 5.25am this morning.

The man's next of kin has been informed.

A woman and three men also travelling in the car were taken to hospital.

None of their injuries are thought to be life threatening at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision should call 101 and quote incident 139 of 16 December 2017.

Leominster South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Nathan Rowden

By Nathan Rowden
@NathRowden_Star

Digital journalist based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Interested in breaking news and social media.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News