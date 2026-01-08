James Daniel Griffiths, 18, from Greete near Ludlow, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to one charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Alexander Moyler, prosecuting, said police had seen the Suzuki Wagon R being driven by Griffiths on the A49 at Craven Arms at around 8.40pm on December 12.

The vehicle was headed south and because of its speed officers turned around and decided to pull it over.

But the court heard that officers then discovered the vehicle already parked in a layby near Stokesay Church.