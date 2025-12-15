South Shropshire holiday business looking to expand with residential homes

The owners of Ashlea Pools Country Park, at Hopton Heath near Craven Arms, have requested permission from Shropshire Council for change of use for a piece land.

The applicants, Mr and Mrs Burdon, want permission to host 13 residential park homes at the site.

Currently the park has 58 luxury holiday lodges.

A design and access statement submitted with the proposal states: "In recently years Mr & Mrs Burdon have invested in the park, with new and upgraded lodges, a park shop, which has a license to sell alcohol and a pizza oven. The shop not only serving the park’s holiday residents but becoming popular with the locals and surrounding villages as Hopton Heath’s Village shop.

"Post Covid, business at Ashlea Pools has been busy and is looking to expand.

"It is Mr & Mrs Burdon business plan to expand and diversify by providing park homes for those who would like to live and enjoy the facilities of the park all year round as their permanent residence."

The land for the expansion would be brown-field land to the north of the park, which was formerly the Oak Works.

The fresh development would have a separate access onto the B4385.

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.