Craven Arms dog owner ordered to pay more than £1,000 after admitting sheep worrying charge
A dog owner has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after admitting a charge of sheep worrying.
Caroline Williams, aged 44, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to being in charge of a dog which worried livestock.
The offence happened at Sunnyside Farm, Craven Arms on April 22 this year.
