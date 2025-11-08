The proposal is for Stokesay Castle, near Craven Arms, a stunning site which dates back to the 13th century.

English Heritage has submitted an application to Shropshire Council requesting permission for the new timber-based play area, which would be built next to the car park and tea rooms.

The plan is to create a play area inspired by Stokesay Castle itself.

An artist's impression of what the play area could look like. Picture: Earth Wrights Ltd

A document provided by Earth Wrights, the firm tasked with designing the new play area, states: "We have drawn inspiration for this play space from three of the most iconic structures at Stokesay Castle.

"The castle-like South Tower takes the form of the throne room, an accessible structure with a wealth of imaginative, creative and social play possibilities.

The plan is to build the play park at the end of the car park, to the left of the tea rooms. Picture: Google

"An amalgamation of the Gatehouse (echoing the striking contrasting colours of the wood and plaster building) and the North Tower, with its over-hang or jetty, takes on the form of the play tower with its many ways to navigate around."

English Heritage's own heritage impact statement submitted with the application states: "The proposed works involve the installation of new play equipment within a fenced area to the west of the current tea room.

Stokesay Castle. Picture: James O. Davies/English Heritage

"The play equipment will be constructed using Robinia logs and sawn timber, and draws inspiration from the Gatehouse, and North and South Towers of the castle, and as such offers an opportunity for families to learn about the site through play.

"Planting will be provided alongside the perimeter fencing, with grass mats used for the accessible path to the area, as well as providing safety surfacing within the play area."

The statement says the plans would not affect the historic setting of the site.

A map showing the proposed location of the play area - marked in red

It states: "The works would have a negligible to minor impact on the surrounding heritage assets and their setting.

"The proposed location and design of the play area, whilst more prominent than the equipment provided previously, has the benefit of being screened from the majority of views due to the presence of mature trees and established hedgerows.

"There is no intervisibility between the parish church and this part of the site, nor from the environs and ground level areas of the castle."

It continues: "The proposed works will be of high quality in terms of design and materials, and will have a negligible to minor impact on the setting of the heritage assets, with only glimpsed views from limited areas.

"The proposed location has been chosen to minimise impact on tree roots and leaf fall on the play equipment, yet still located close to the catering facilities and outdoor seating.

"The proposed timber will mellow in colour with age, harmonising it with its surroundings, and the planting to the perimeter of the fencing will soften the line of the fence.

"For these reasons, it is considered that the development will cause less than substantial harm to the significance of the heritage assets."

It adds that the plans will hopefully lead to more people visiting the site.

It states: "The installation of the new play area will be of public benefit in providing an improved family offer at the site and tea room, providing an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the site through play, and encourage longer visits to the site."