Lightning strike sparks grass fire in south Shropshire
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze sparked by a lightning strike in south Shropshire.
The incident, which sparked a blaze in grass and woodland at Long Lane, Craven Arms, happened shortly after 3pm on Monday (September 8).
It came amid major downpours and storms across Shropshire this afternoon.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one fire crew was sent to the scene and used fogging units from two incident support units.
The incident was declared under control by 4.40pm.