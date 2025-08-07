Emergency crews rush to barn fire in south Shropshire village - straw bales and biomass boiler 'alight'

At 7.10am today (August 7), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a barn fire in Corfton near Craven Arms.

Fire crews including the light pumping unit and water carrier were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Ludlow to the scene. An operations officer is also in attendance.

Latest reports from the fire service said straw bales and a biomass boiler within a barn are "alight".

Firefighters remain at the scene.