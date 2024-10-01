South Shropshire meat plant's appeal over 'hazardous obstruction' is dismissed by inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme proposed by Euro Quality Lambs in Craven Arms to culvert a brook at its site off Dale Street to create extra parking and turning areas for lorries was turned down by Shropshire Council earlier this year.

In its original application, the business said extending the culvert, which runs under Corvedale Road, would remove a “hazardous and unnecessary incidental operational obstruction” to the site, and said covering over the water course would protect it from the risk of industrial pollution.

A flood risk assessment submitted with the original application indicated that while the site was in a high-risk flooding zone, the proposed use of the land as a lorry park placed it in a ‘less vulnerable’ category, which was not disputed by planners.