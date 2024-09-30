Firefighters called after trailer's brakes catch fire on busy A49 in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened on the A49 at Onibury, near Craven Arms. The fire was out by the time firefighters were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.10pm on Monday, September 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire.

"Incident involved overheating brakes on a towed trailer, fire was found to be out upon arrival of Fire Service personnel who used 1 hose reel jet to cool the brakes involved."

One fire engine was sent to the scene.