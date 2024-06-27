Air ambulance called after hedge crash driver suffered 'medical episode' at wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called after a road traffic collision involving one car on Clun Road, Craven Arms, at about 10am yesterday .

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.10am to a road traffic collision involving one car on Clun Road, Craven Arms.

"One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of the car who is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

"She was assessed by ambulance staff and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land for further assessment.”

A fire crew from Craven Arms was sent at about 10.50am and they used small gear to make the vehicle electrically safe.