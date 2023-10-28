'Deep concern' for Chloe, 27, who has gone missing from Craven Arms

Chloe Turner

Chloe Turner, aged 27, went missing from Craven Arms yesterday morning, and police are appealing for her to locate her.

She is described as a white female, around 5ft 8ins with shoulder length dark hair. She is of a medium build and has a tattoo on her left wrist which is an infinity sign with C and F inside it.

Detective Inspector Scott Marshall-Bowater said: “We would like to find Chloe and reunite her with her family who are deeply concerned about her safety. Chloe is not in any trouble with the police and we would like anyone with any information to her location to contact us”.

If you do know where Chloe is or have any information, call 101 using extension 7702107 quoting 00538_I of October 27.