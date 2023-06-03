Police 'bend some ears' while on patrol around Craven Arms

PCSO Darren Barnett was out on foot and car patrol in Craven Arms on Thursday evening and reported his comings and goings on the West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Matters website.

"While driving on Brook Road there were three teenagers trying to force entry into an electricity substation," said PCSO Darren Barnett, of the police in south Shropshire.

"Again, a few ears were bent with words of advice.

"Please can all parents and guardians remind their children of the dangers of electricity."

PCSO Barnett also went to the weir where there have been complaints about antisocial behaviour.

He said there were no signs of antisocial behaviour but spoke to three males making a noise.

He said: "They were all spoken to about being mindful that there are residents nearby, and to try and be respectful.

"However at the time, even though they were making noise, there was nothing anti-social taking place.

"The lads did mention that they're planning on returning over the next day or two with friends. So the numbers are going to increase."

He didn't spot anyone drinking in Corvedale the PCSO said he spoke to a car driver who made a white VW's tyres screech.

He said: "While back at the community centre collecting the vehicle a car, VW did take the corner in such a manner that the tyres screeched.

"Words of advice were given at the scene, and a letter is being sent to the registered keeper around the section 59 powers to seize vehicles for anti-social driving."