Crews scambled to tackle chimney fire in village

By Megan Jones

Fire crews were scrambled to tackle a chimney fire near Ludlow.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a property in the small village of Stanton Lacy near Ludlow on Saturday, March 4 at 9.22am.

Two crews were dispatched from Craven Arms to tackle the blaze which had broken out in a chimney.

The teams extinguished and cooled the fire, using a hose, extension ladder and thermal imaging camera.

Advice was given to the occupier to avoid using the fire until an inspection was carried out.

The stop message, which tells the service no additional support is needed, was received just before 11am.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

