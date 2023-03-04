Crews scambled to tackle chimney fire in village

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a property in the small village of Stanton Lacy

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a property in the small village of Stanton Lacy near Ludlow on Saturday, March 4 at 9.22am.

Two crews were dispatched from Craven Arms to tackle the blaze which had broken out in a chimney.

The teams extinguished and cooled the fire, using a hose, extension ladder and thermal imaging camera.

Advice was given to the occupier to avoid using the fire until an inspection was carried out.