Fire crew forces entry to home to help paramedics treat patient

By Dominic RobertsonCraven ArmsPublished: Last Updated:

The fire service forced entry to a home to help paramedics treat a patient.

The incident took place at Coppice Drive in Craven Arms in the early hours of the morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said that it had initially been called to reports of a medical emergency at 11.13pm on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had then been asked to attend at 1.16am, to help with getting into the property.

The fire service said they had managed to get into the property for the paramedics, who then took a man to hospital.

A spokesman for WMAS said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a private address on Coppice Drive at 11.13pm. One ambulance attended the scene and we treated one male who was then taken to hospital."

