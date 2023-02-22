Fire crew forces entry to home to help paramedics treat patient

The incident took place in Craven Arms.

The incident took place at Coppice Drive in Craven Arms in the early hours of the morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said that it had initially been called to reports of a medical emergency at 11.13pm on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had then been asked to attend at 1.16am, to help with getting into the property.

The fire service said they had managed to get into the property for the paramedics, who then took a man to hospital.