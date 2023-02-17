Notification Settings

Ambulance crew called to assess two patients at scene of Craven Arms crash

By David Tooley

Ambulance crews were called out to assess two patients the scene of a two-car crash in Craven Arms.

A crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service was called out at 3.14pm on Friday and were still there at about 5pm.

A WMAS spokesman said: “We were called at 3.14pm to a road traffic collision involving two cars on The Grove, Craven Arms. One ambulance is currently in attendance and are assessing two patients…more information to follow.”

When a fire engine reached the scene at the A49 at its junction with The Grove at 3.42pm on Friday the crew found nobody was trapped.

The firefighters declared their part in the incident was over at 4.01pm.

AA Traffic News a little later in the afternoon showed that the A49 Shrewsbury Road was partially blocked but traffic was coping well on the route between Craven Arms and Marshbrook.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

