Shropshire sculptor gets MBE for services to art and cultural heritage in England

Halima Cassell recieves an MBE

Halima Cassell from Broome, near Craven Arms, collected her award from Buckingham Palace after the ceremony was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Born in 1975 in Pakistan, Halima grew up in Lancashire and draws on her Asian roots combined with her fascination for African pattern work to create sculptures in bronze, ceramics, glass, stone and wood.

Halima's sculpture Acapella

She has had many commissions over the years from museums and public spaces, to cruise lines and ships, as well as significant private commissions including a large sculpture for the Queen of Jordan.

Commenting on her award Halima said: “Visual Arts is so needed in our lives - from interaction with beautiful architecture and objects, to exploring our own creativity.

"In so many schools the development of art in children has been taken out, and I think it must be seen as an important part of supporting a child’s creativity and wellbeing.

Halima's sculpture Hurricane

"I feel so honoured to help in some small way to give Visual Arts the attention it deserves.

“I have been working so hard for 25 years, and have an extensive portfolio of collections and commissions around the world.

Halima's sculpture Memento Mori

"Every new piece I do reveals something new out of a block of stone or clay or wood. It’s such an honour that my work is being seen and rewarded at this level.