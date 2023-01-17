Mum of 'gentle giant' killed in hit-and-run heads to Parliament over crash fleeing laws

Will Rogers

Mandy Oliver, whose son Will Rogers, 26, died at Diddlebury, near Craven Arms last year, will meet with MPs on Wednesday as part of RoadPeace's "remain and report" campaign.

Mandy, who will be at the House of Commons with her daughter and Will's sister Lydia, told how the loss of her "gentle giant" son was "the worst thing that could have happened to our family", and that campaigning and supporting other bereaved family is what is keeping her going.

"It's an opportunity we can't miss out on," she said. "We have to do this for Will, in his memory."

Will, an agricultural contractor who was popular in south Shropshire rugby circles, died on April 30 last year on the B4368 at Diddlebury.

RoadPeace, which supports families who have been left bereaved by road collisions, is calling for new criminal charges of failing to remain at the scene of a serious or fatal collision, a reduction in the reporting time allowed - which is currently 24 hours - and an immediate driving licence suspension for those arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury or fatality.

The charity also wants the government to change the terminology used in its legislation to refer to "collisions" rather than "accidents".

Christopher Carloman, aged 57, from Blakemore, Brookside, Telford, was due to appear in court this week. He is accused of failing to stop and report the accident. However, the case has been adjourned.