Shropshire visitor attraction plans to build new 'natural-looking' ponds

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre bosses want to build two new ponds

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre at Craven Arms is asking Shropshire Council’s planning department to approve the proposals.

They would see two ponds created within a wildflower meadow at the site for the recovery of Great Crested Newts.

The proposal would see the ponds created using a tracked excavator with bucket and boom. It is estimated that work would take five to 10 working days.

No fish or plants will be introduced to the ponds which will have a range of depths and an irregular shape to make them look natural.

There will also be 160m of fencing installed around the ponds, to restrict access to them by members of the public, or their dogs.

The fencing will be made up of wooden posts, and sheep netting, to height of 1.2m.

A residential home has applied for listed building consent for the expansion of its site.

A proposal submitted to Shropshire Council asks for permission to create 28 extra bedrooms at the Yockleton Grange site in Yockleton.

The proposal also includes a laundry.

Agricultural land could be converted to an equestrian site if planning officers grant approval.

Shropshire Council officials are being asked to look at proposals for land to the north east of the Old Shop at Brynore, Dudleston Heath.

The plan would see land changed from agricultural to equestrian use with two mobile stables and signage – already in situ – as part of the proposal.

A ground mounted solar array could be built at a site near Oswestry under plans to be considered by Shropshire Council.

A proposal submitted to the authority asks for permission to build a 1,108kw ground-mounted solar array and a number of associated works, on land at Tramway Farm, Crickheath, near Oswestry.