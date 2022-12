A house near Craven Arms has been extensively damaged following a fire that crews battled for six hours

Fire ripped through the property in Wistanstow after breaking out in a roof space.

Crews were called to the house at just after 8.20pm on Monday.

Five engines were dispatched to the fire from Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Shrewsbury and Tweedale.

The stop message, that indicated when crews need no further support, was finally received at 2.55am.