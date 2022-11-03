Two injured in A49 smash

ambulance stock

The accident on the A49 at Onibury is still causing queues and long delays coming into and leaving the area.

Fire engines from Craven Arms and Wellington as well as ambulance crews attended the scene of the accident which happened around 5.15pm.

Fuel spilled onto the carriageway with a clean up operation underway and it is expected to cause traffic problems for at least the next hour.

Two people in the car were treated at the scene.