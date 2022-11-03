Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two injured in A49 smash

By Paul JenkinsCraven ArmsPublished:

Emergency services are still on the scene dealing with an accident between a lorry and a car on one of the main routes into Craven Arms.

ambulance stock
ambulance stock

The accident on the A49 at Onibury is still causing queues and long delays coming into and leaving the area.

Fire engines from Craven Arms and Wellington as well as ambulance crews attended the scene of the accident which happened around 5.15pm.

Fuel spilled onto the carriageway with a clean up operation underway and it is expected to cause traffic problems for at least the next hour.

Two people in the car were treated at the scene.

Traffic currently remains slow from Park Farm just off the A49 to Back Lane.

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News