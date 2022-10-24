Tribute paid to 'polite and pleasant' Craven Arms butcher who has died, aged 64

Kevin Magill pictured with one of his grandchildren, Charlie

Kevin Magill, who had worked at D. W. Wall & Son in Craven Arms, for 52 years, died of throat cancer on October 10. He was aged 64.

Son Liam Magill had worked alongside his dad as partners at the butcher's shop for the last 10 years.

"He worked at the shop as a schoolboy when he was 12," said Liam, 34. "Then he worked at the shop full time.

"He was a placid man and kept himself to himself but he was always up for a laugh, very polite and pleasant. He had a good sense of humour and liked his creature comforts."

Liam added: "He was a very good dad and made sure we all never went without as children. We were very lucky, he worked all his life."

Kevin Magill had been married to Hazel, aged 61, and had lived in Craven Arms since moving from Hopton Heath at the age of nine. They had four children, Dan, aged 35, Liam, Ross, 32, and Vicki, 30, and three grandchildren.

"He was very well known in and out of work," said Liam.

"He was a very, very keen fisherman and had enjoyed playing snooker at the old community centre, and also played for Craven Arms football team."

The shop in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, has seen a steady stream of customers giving their condolences.

The funeral service will be held at Leintwardine Church, from 1pm on Saturday, October 29, to be lead by the Rev John Beesley. It is the church in which Mr and Mrs Magill had been married.

Liam said anyone who knew his father is "more than welcome" to attend the ceremony.

There will be a retiring collection with donations split between Leintwardine Church and Severn Hospice, where Mr Magill spent the last week of his life.