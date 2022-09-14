October events announced at south Shropshire venue

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, in Craven Arms, will be holding its big fireworks event at the end of the month, and a range of half term activities for families.

On October 15 it will be hosting a Shropshire Lamb Supper at 7pm.

A spokesperson said: "At the Discovery Centre, we are champions of local food and believe that eating quality food in season helps support the local economy and landscape.

"We know that the lamb produced in the Shropshire Hills is amongst the finest in the world.

"We also know that nobody is shouting about it, so we thought it was about time someone did."

They promise to cook up a storm in the kitchen to celebrate Shropshire reared lamb in all it's glory.

Tickets cost £25 per person, and booking is essential, by phoning 01588 676 060.

There will be a charity car boot sale on from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, October 15. It will raise funds for Hopton Rehab and Homing’s Winter hay fund. For more information on their charity, see their website: https://hoptonrehabhoming.org/

Boots cost £5 each, pre booking only. To book please call Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre on 01588 676060. For enquiries and information call 07989 602773.Setting up is from 1.30pm.

October half term from October 24 to 28 will see Magic In Science as the theme for four to 11 year olds. Tickets £4.40 per accompanied child, members £3.96. Booking essential, call 01588 676 060.

There will be a Flicks in the Sticks film showing of Lightyear on Wednesday, October 26.

The film starts at 5pm. £5.50 per adult, £3.50 per child, £16 per family. To book call 01588 676 060.

Refreshments, bar and crafts from 4pm.

The centre's famous bonfire and firework display will be held on Saturday, October 29.

There will be a full bar, catering and family entertainment, to round off the October Half Term. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm. Advance tickets: Adult £5, child £3, family £14.50. On the gate: Adult £5.50, child £3.50, family £16.50.