The roadworks are taking place on the A49 near the junction with the A489. Photo: Google

The work was under way by Thursday morning, and National Highways West Midlands said it expected disruption on Shrewsbury Road in both directions until 4pm on Friday.

The work is taking place between the A489 junction and on the road to Horderley and the B4368 junction in the middle of Craven Arms near the railway station.