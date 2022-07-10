Crews called to kitchen blaze as grill pan catches fire in south Shropshire

The incident happened at a home in Clun Road, Aston-on-Clun, Craven Arms after 10am. Nobody was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 10.19am on Sunday, July 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Craven Arms.

"Report of fire in grill pan in kitchen. Fire crews moved burning material and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet and ventilation equipment.