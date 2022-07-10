Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crews called to kitchen blaze as grill pan catches fire in south Shropshire

By Nick HumphreysCraven ArmsPublished:

Emergency crews were called to a kitchen blaze when a grill pan caught fire this morning.

The incident happened at a home in Clun Road, Aston-on-Clun, Craven Arms after 10am. Nobody was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 10.19am on Sunday, July 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Craven Arms.

"Report of fire in grill pan in kitchen. Fire crews moved burning material and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet and ventilation equipment.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms. An Operations officer was in attendance, and crews were assisted by Hereford & Worcester brigade."

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News