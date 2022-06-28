Notification Settings

Controversial railway footbridge plan to be discussed this afternoon

By David Tooley

Plans for a controversial footbridge over the railway line to the north of Craven Arms are set to be decided this afternoon (Tuesday).

Train tracks
Train tracks

The proposed Network Rail footbridge would provide pedestrian access across the three-track railway, and provide vertical and horizontal clearance to satisfy signal sighting, possible future electrification and derailment.

Objections have been raised by a local councillor and parish council and Shropshire Council planning chief say they have raised issues that make it appropriate for the application to be considered by the southern area planning committee.

The meeting starts at 2pm at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

