Woman taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after falling from horse

By David TooleyCraven Arms

A woman was taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after falling from her horse near a road junction.

Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service WMAS sent one ambulance to the scene on Tuesday afternoon and paramedics treated her at the scene before taking her to hospital.

A WMAS spokesman said: “We were called at 1.12pm to reports of a patient that had fallen from a horse at the Sun Inn Junction B4368 in Corfton, Craven Arms.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman. She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene.

"She was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

