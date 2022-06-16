Woman taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after falling from horse

Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service WMAS sent one ambulance to the scene on Tuesday afternoon and paramedics treated her at the scene before taking her to hospital.

A WMAS spokesman said: “We were called at 1.12pm to reports of a patient that had fallen from a horse at the Sun Inn Junction B4368 in Corfton, Craven Arms.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman. She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene.