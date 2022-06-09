Terrific 12 south Shropshire gardens to be shown to the public

A file picture of Delbury Hall. Picture: Mike Hayward/ Shropshireandbeyond.com

Organisers say this year's Diddlebury Open Gardens reflects the fact that interest in gardening reached new heights during the lockdown.

The gardens are, according to a spokesman: "prime illustrations of this enthusiasm and there are some wonderful examples of lockdown projects including one absolute showstopper – the sort of garden you would see featured on TV.

"There is a wide variety of gardens to see from a drought resistant, low maintenance garden; a secret Moroccan garden and the formal gardens of Delbury Hall to the children’s gardening club project ‘seedpips’ at Corvedale Primary School."

The garden trail starts Diddlebury Village Hall at 1pm on Sunday June 26, where afternoon tea and homemade cakes will be available.