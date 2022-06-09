Notification Settings

Terrific 12 south Shropshire gardens to be shown to the public

By David TooleyCraven ArmsPublished:

Twelve gardens will be on display in a south Shropshire village later this month.

A file picture of Delbury Hall. Picture: Mike Hayward/ Shropshireandbeyond.com
Organisers say this year's Diddlebury Open Gardens reflects the fact that interest in gardening reached new heights during the lockdown.

The gardens are, according to a spokesman: "prime illustrations of this enthusiasm and there are some wonderful examples of lockdown projects including one absolute showstopper – the sort of garden you would see featured on TV.

"There is a wide variety of gardens to see from a drought resistant, low maintenance garden; a secret Moroccan garden and the formal gardens of Delbury Hall to the children’s gardening club project ‘seedpips’ at Corvedale Primary School."

The garden trail starts Diddlebury Village Hall at 1pm on Sunday June 26, where afternoon tea and homemade cakes will be available.

Tickets are on sale on the day at the Village Hall priced at £7.50 for adults (accompanied children are free) or you can purchase them in advance at Mynd Hardy Plants in Diddlebury for the reduced price of £6.

By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

