Nine months in the planning, village near Craven Arms gears up for big jubilee day

The good folk of Onibury, between Craven Arms and Ludlow, have spent nine months planning for the special events on Sunday, June 5.
A children’s parade from the village hall to the school field will be held from 10.30 am.
Traditional games on the field for kids and adults will be held from 10.45am – 12.30pm and from 11am to 12.30pm there will be craft and activity stalls.
In the afternoon there will be a juggling and circus workshops, balloon modelling and a jazz band will be pumping out some cool tunes in front of the school.
A flypast from a Lancaster bomber is set for about 2pm and a classic car show will be there from 11am to 4pm.
And if that weren't enough the organisers have even arranged a street party picnic for more than 200 people from 12.30 – 2pm.
Mark Bollom, who chairs Onibury Platinum Jubilee Committee said: "The intention has been to raise money both to enable us to stage this event and then to distribute additional funds to our village hall, school and parish church."
Among their enterprising number they have a married couple who are professional film makers. They are going to produce a video and photographic record of historic the day for posterity.