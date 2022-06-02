Nine months in the planning, village near Craven Arms gears up for big jubilee day

A file picture of previous Jubilee celebrations at Onibury Village Hall, near Craven Arms, with the judging of a fancy dress competition in the background.

The good folk of Onibury, between Craven Arms and Ludlow, have spent nine months planning for the special events on Sunday, June 5.

A children’s parade from the village hall to the school field will be held from 10.30 am.

Traditional games on the field for kids and adults will be held from 10.45am – 12.30pm and from 11am to 12.30pm there will be craft and activity stalls.

In the afternoon there will be a juggling and circus workshops, balloon modelling and a jazz band will be pumping out some cool tunes in front of the school.

A flypast from a Lancaster bomber is set for about 2pm and a classic car show will be there from 11am to 4pm.

And if that weren't enough the organisers have even arranged a street party picnic for more than 200 people from 12.30 – 2pm.

Mark Bollom, who chairs Onibury Platinum Jubilee Committee said: "The intention has been to raise money both to enable us to stage this event and then to distribute additional funds to our village hall, school and parish church."