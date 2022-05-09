Man still held over death crash

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

The suspect, a 56-year-old man, was arrested on Saturday and bailed pending further enquiries after a 26-year-old man was killed on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock in the early hours of Saturday April 30. The pedestrian - a 26-year-old-male was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop and later died.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the investigation was still ongoing.

They are still appealing for people with information, who witnessed the incident, or who have dashcam footage to get in touch.

People can call police on 101 quoting incident 96i of April 30, or submit information through the force's website at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about