Royal recognition for county church warden

Janet Woodroffe

Janet Woodroffe, Churchwarden at Wistanstow with Cwm Head Holy Trinity Church, near Craven Arms, is one of two Hereford Diocese recipients of the honour.

Andrew Marson, who is an active part of the Preston Wynne Holy Trinity Church near Hereford, will also be recognised.

The traditional ceremony sees the Queen hand out purses containing commemorative coins to deserving individuals.

Each year on Thursday before Easter Sunday, The Queen gives out gifts related to her age.

This year, as she is 96, she gives out 96 pence worth of Maundy Money to 96 men and 96 women in recognition for their contribution to the community and the church.

There is also another small monetary gift originally intended for clothes and food.

The Royal Maundy Service has not gone ahead for the past two years.

Instead, the Maundy Money was blessed at the Chapel Royal, before being posted to recipients alongside a letter from The Queen.

This year the service will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and the recipients will receive their Maundy Money and purses from The Prince of Wales.

Mrs Woodroffe, who has lived in Shropshire all her life, said she had been stunned to learn of her recognition.

She said: “I was amazed and humbled to receive the letter but feel very honoured that I am thought worthy to receive it.

"I have always enjoyed meeting and talking to many interesting and charming people over the years and am always pleased to help where I can. I am looking forward to the service at Windsor and meeting The Prince of Wales.”

The Rev Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, made the nominations and said: “The Maundy Money ceremony is an opportunity to recognise the long-standing contribution of two individuals, who have made an incredible difference to people’s lives and the ministry of the Church in our Diocese.

"I am delighted that the service will take place in person this year. It is a joyous celebration, and I am deeply thankful for Janet and Andrew’s ministry in this diocese.”

Mrs Woodroffe is a member of Wistanstow Parochial Church Council and holds the offices of churchwarden, treasurer and deanery synod representative.

She has been a member of Hereford Diocesan Synod since 2016 and the Hereford Diocesan Board of Finance for three years until retiring 2018.

Mrs Woodroffe has always attended church, initially with her parents at Halford and then at Clun where she was a member of Clun PCC until her marriage in 1974 when she settled in Wistanstow and became actively involved in church and village life.

She has worked as a chartered accountant for more than forty years in general practice advising clients who lived mainly in south Shropshire or north Herefordshire.

She became Clerk to the Trustees of Trinity Hospital, Clun, a job she has done since 1969.

Mrs Woodroffe is also an active member of the Girl Guide Association – she became a brownie at the age of seven before progressing to guides where she gained the Queen’s Guide award.