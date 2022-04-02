Can you run 50 miles well within 11 hours? These two can...

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 02/04/2022..Pics in and around Little Stretton Village Hall, of a walking festival around the Long Mynd area. Dave Myers from Wiltshire and Sharon Magrath from Bayston Hill..

Oliver Parratt made light work of Saturday's 50 mile (80Km) race finishing the undulating south Shropshire route in a staggering seven hours and 55 minutes with first female crossing the line at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in an equally awesome 10 hours and 5 minutes.

Another mammoth race, over 46Km, saw first male Paul Mountford finish in four hours, 16 minutes. The first female, Mel Price, wasn't far behind in four hours 21 minutes.

And in the third race, the half Mammothon, over 13 miles (21Km) the first female finisher was Charlotte Broadhurst in a time of two hours and two minutes. First male Nigel Pritchard crossed the line in a time of two hours and 11 minutes.

The festival is a fundraiser for Grow Cook Learn, the charity which operates the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, in Craven Arms, and all money raised will be used to support the charity’s goals.

Shropshire Way 80K Festival

This year, the charity hopes to develop a wetland area in its meadows, with an accessible bird hide so that people of all abilities can learn about their local wildlife.

Jade Meredith, the discovery centre's marketing and development manager, said: "It was a fantastic turnout, the event was full.

"We couldn't have asked for better weather for the runners. For them the cold is perfect. It is really positive this year."

She added: "We had 40 volunteers handling all the main checkpoints, drivers and registration points, and we are very grateful to them for all their work."

Yes, they did head up Ragleth..

The runners could also enjoy great local food and drink, first-aid services, a rescue vehicle, trackers for the two longer events, a certificate of achievement and an SW80K Festival memento.

The event was sponsored by Airband and included everyone from the hardcore ultra-runners gunning for a course record to walkers just trying to complete within the allowed time.